Cedar Realty Tru has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Retail REITs Industry (CDR, RPAI, ROIC, EQY, KIM)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cedar Realty Tru ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.71. Following is Retail Propertie with a sales per share of $2.29. Retail Opportuni ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.56.

Equity One Inc follows with a sales per share of $2.63, and Kimco Realty rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.86.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cedar Realty Tru on November 7th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $3.09. Since that call, shares of Cedar Realty Tru have fallen 8.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.