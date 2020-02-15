Cedar Realty Tru is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CDR, RPAI, ROIC, EQY, KIM)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Cedar Realty Tru ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.71. Retail Propertie is next with a sales per share of $2.29. Retail Opportuni ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.56.

Equity One Inc follows with a sales per share of $2.63, and Kimco Realty rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.86.

