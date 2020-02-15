Cedar Realty Tru is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CDR, RPAI, ROIC, EQY, KIM)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Cedar Realty Tru ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.71. Retail Propertie is next with a sales per share of $2.29. Retail Opportuni ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.56.
Equity One Inc follows with a sales per share of $2.63, and Kimco Realty rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $2.86.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Equity One Inc on November 15th, 2016 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $29.44. Since that recommendation, shares of Equity One Inc have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Equity One Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share cedar realty tru retail propertie retail opportuni :eqy equity one inc kimco realty