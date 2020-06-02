Cedar Realty Tru is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (CDR, AKR, PEI, TCO, WSR)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Cedar Realty Tru ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.5. Following is Acadia Realty with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.4. Penn Reit ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.7.

Taubman Centers follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.6, and Whitestone Rei rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.4.

