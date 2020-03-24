Cedar Fair L.P. is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (FUN, SIX, TRK, MTN, ISCA)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cedar Fair L.P. ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69. Following is Six Flags Entert with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70. Speedway Motorsp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts follows with a a price to sales ratio of 2.86, and Intl Speedway-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 2.98.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cedar Fair L.P. on November 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.44. Since that call, shares of Cedar Fair L.P. have fallen 67.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.