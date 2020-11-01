Ceco Environmntl is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (CECE, CWST, HCCI, ROL, TTEK)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Ceco Environmntl ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 74.97. Casella Waste is next with a a P/E ratio of 71.27. Heritage-Crystal ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 49.93.

Rollins Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 38.39, and Tetra Tech Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 38.16.

