Cdw Corp/De Rises 2.40% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.64 to a high of $107.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.24 on volume of 311,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cdw Corp/De. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cdw Corp/De in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdw Corp/De share prices have been bracketed by a low of $73.39 and a high of $146.09 and are now at $106.75, 45% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 2.05% lower over the past week, respectively.