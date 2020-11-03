Cdw Corp/De has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, AXE, PLUS, TECD, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 30.92. Following is Anixter Intl Inc with a a P/E ratio of 20.81. Eplus Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 18.23.

Tech Data Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 17.50, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 14.20.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cdw Corp/De and will alert subscribers who have CDW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.