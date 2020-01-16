Cdw Corp/De has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, PLUS, NSIT, AXE, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.20. Following is Eplus Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.93. Insight Enterpri ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.48.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.40, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.87.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synnex Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Synnex Corp have risen 67.7%. We continue to monitor Synnex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.