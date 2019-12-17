Cdw Corp/De has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, PLUS, NSIT, AXE, TECD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.37. Eplus Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.45. Insight Enterpri ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.32.

Anixter Intl Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.79, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.62.

