Cdw Corp/De has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Technology Distributors Industry (CDW, AXE, SNX, ARW, TECD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 329.2. Following is Anixter Intl Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 85.5. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 85.0.

Arrow Electronic follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 66.4, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 56.1.

