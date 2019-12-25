Cdw Corp/De is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CDW, PLUS, AXE, NSIT, TECD)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Cdw Corp/De ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Eplus Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 4.4%. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.
Insight Enterpri follows with a an earnings yield of 5.3%, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.5%.
