Cdw Corp/De is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CDW, PLUS, AXE, NSIT, SNX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cdw Corp/De ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Eplus Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 4.4%. Anixter Intl Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

Insight Enterpri follows with a an earnings yield of 5.2%, and Synnex Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synnex Corp on September 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Synnex Corp have risen 65.6%. We continue to monitor Synnex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.