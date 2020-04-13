Cdw Corp/De is Among the Companies in the Technology Distributors Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (CDW, AXE, SNX, ARW, TECD)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.51. Anixter Intl Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.35. Synnex Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.22.
Arrow Electronic follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 19.98, and Tech Data Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 12.95.
