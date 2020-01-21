Cdk Global Inc Falls 1.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.65 to a high of $56.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $55.98 on volume of 210,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cdk Global Inc have traded between a low of $41.50 and a high of $63.90 and are now at $56.30, which is 36% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cdk Global Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Cdk Global Inc have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor CDK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.