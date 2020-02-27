Cavco Industries is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CVCO, BLD, IBP, BZH, NVR)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Cavco Industries ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Following is Topbuild Cor with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Installed Buildi ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%.

Beazer Homes Usa follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.5%, and Nvr Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.1%.

