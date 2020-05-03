Cato Corp-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.56%

Cato Corp-A (NYSE:CATO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.18 to a high of $15.25. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.35 on volume of 74,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Cato Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.85 and a high of $19.73 and are now at $15.80, 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.7% lower over the past week, respectively.

