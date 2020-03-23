Caterpillar Inc Falls 3.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.53 to a high of $96.24. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.11 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Caterpillar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.50 and a high of $149.96 and are now at $92.01, 5% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Caterpillar Inc on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $130.70. Since that call, shares of Caterpillar Inc have fallen 26.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.