Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Breaks Through Resistance at $112.09

Shares of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $110.65 today and have reached the first resistance level of $112.09. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $113.54 and $116.43.

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $172.48. Caterpillar Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $116.29 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $130.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Caterpillar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $149.96 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Caterpillar Inc and will alert subscribers who have CAT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.