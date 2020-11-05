Caterpillar Inc (CAT) Approaches New Downside Target of $106.97

Shares of Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $110.87 today and have reached the first support level of $109.54. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $106.97 and $103.07 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Caterpillar Inc has traded in a range of $87.50 to $149.96 and is now at $110.08, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Caterpillar Inc has overhead space with shares priced $110.08, or 36.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $172.48. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $111.46 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $128.82.

