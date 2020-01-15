Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CTT, CUBE, HIFR, GLPI, NSA)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.25. Following is Cubesmart with a sales per share of $3.14. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.48.

Gaming And Leisu follows with a sales per share of $4.59, and National Storage rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $6.13.

