Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CTT, CUBE, HIFR, GLPI, NSA)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.25. Following is Cubesmart with a sales per share of $3.14. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.48.
Gaming And Leisu follows with a sales per share of $4.59, and National Storage rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $6.13.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Catchmark Timb-A on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Catchmark Timb-A have risen 38.6%. We continue to monitor Catchmark Timb-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest sales per share catchmark timb-a cubesmart infrareit inc gaming and leisu national storage