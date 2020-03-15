Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CTT, CONE, QTS, NSA, HIFR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a ROE of -356.5%. Following is Cyrusone Inc with a ROE of -60.8%. Qts Realty Tru-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of -49.3%.

National Storage follows with a ROE of 128.7%, and Infrareit Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 255.6%.

