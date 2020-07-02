Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (CTT, CXW, HIFR, CORR, GEO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.13. Following is Corecivic Inc with a a price to book ratio of 1.39. Infrareit Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.40.

Corenergy Infras follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.70, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.81.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Catchmark Timb-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Catchmark Timb-A in search of a potential trend change.