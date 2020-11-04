Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CTT, DLR, CONE, HIFR, QTS)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 122.5%. Following is Digital Realty with a EBITDA growth of 78.5%. Cyrusone Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 75.8%.

Infrareit Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 63.8%, and Qts Realty Tru-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 43.1%.

