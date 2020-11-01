Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (CTT, DLR, CONE, HIFR, PCH)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 122.5%. Digital Realty is next with a EBITDA growth of 78.5%. Cyrusone Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 75.8%.

Infrareit Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 63.8%, and Potlatch Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 62.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Catchmark Timb-A on January 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Catchmark Timb-A have risen 37.2%. We continue to monitor Catchmark Timb-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.