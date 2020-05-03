Catchmark Timb-A is Among the Companies in the Specialized REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (CTT, SBAC, DLR, HIFR, CONE)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Catchmark Timb-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.6. Sba Comm Corp is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.3. Digital Realty ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.3.

Infrareit Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.2, and Cyrusone Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.5.

