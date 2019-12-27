Castlight Heal-B has the Highest Beta in the Health Care Technology Industry (CSLT, EVH, TDOC, HSTM, MDSO)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Castlight Heal-B ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Evolent Health-A with a a beta of 1.3. Teladoc Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.
Healthstream Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medidata Solutio on April 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Medidata Solutio have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Medidata Solutio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta castlight heal-b evolent health-a teladoc inc :hstm healthstream inc medidata solutio