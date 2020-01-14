Casella Waste Rises 1.58% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Casella Waste (NASDAQ:CWST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.51 to a high of $49.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $48.73 on volume of 79,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Casella Waste has traded in a range of $29.42 to $49.71 and is now at $49.48, 68% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Casella Waste on September 23rd, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Casella Waste have risen 7.6%. We continue to monitor CWST for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.