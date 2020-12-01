Carter'S Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (CRI, OXM, COLM, VRA, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Carter'S Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.1%. Following is Oxford Inds Inc with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%. Columbia Sportsw ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 20.9%.

Vera Bradley Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.6%, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of G Iii Apparel on November 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $28.11. Since that recommendation, shares of G Iii Apparel have risen 10.0%. We continue to monitor G Iii Apparel for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.