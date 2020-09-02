Carter'S Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (CRI, OXM, COLM, VRA, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Carter'S Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 9.1%. Following is Oxford Inds Inc with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%. Columbia Sportsw ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 20.9%.

Vera Bradley Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 21.6%, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 28.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carter'S Inc and will alert subscribers who have CRI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.