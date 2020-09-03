Carter'S Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CRI , COLM , PVH , LULU , VFC )

We looked at the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Carter'S Inc (:CRI ) ranks first with a loss of 0.77%; Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM ) ranks second with a loss of 0.92%; and Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH ) ranks third with a loss of 0.95%.

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU ) follows with a loss of 1.19% and Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.01%.

