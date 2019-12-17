MySmarTrend
Carrizo Oil&Gas Rises 2.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:59pm
By Shiri Gupta

Carrizo Oil&Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.68 to a high of $7.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.96 on volume of 440,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carrizo Oil&Gas and will alert subscribers who have CRZO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carrizo Oil&Gas have traded between a low of $6.15 and a high of $13.95 and are now at $7.88, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

