Carrizo Oil&Gas Rises 2.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Carrizo Oil&Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.68 to a high of $7.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.96 on volume of 440,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carrizo Oil&Gas have traded between a low of $6.15 and a high of $13.95 and are now at $7.88, which is 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.