Carpenter Tech is Among the Companies in the Steel Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CRS , ATI , X , CMC , STLD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Steel industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS ) ranks first with a gain of 10.99%; Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI ) ranks second with a gain of 9.52%; and Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) ranks third with a gain of 7.05%.

Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) follows with a gain of 6.90% and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.34%.

