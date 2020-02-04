Carnival Corp Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (CCL)

The price of Carnival Corp shares has slipped to $8.32 (a 5.5% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 96.1 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 41.9 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Carnival Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Carnival Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Carnival Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.04 and a 52-week low of $7.90 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $8.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.1%.