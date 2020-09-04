Carnival Corp Trading Higher Today on Above-Average Volume (CCL)

Shares of Carnival Corp are trading today in above average volume, with the share price rising 10.9% to $13.30. Today's volume of 62.6 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 59.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Carnival Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Carnival Corp in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $7.90 and a high of $56.04 and are now at $13.17, which is 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 7%.