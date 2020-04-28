Carnival Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 7.01%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.66 to a high of $14.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $12.39 on volume of 52.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Carnival Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.90 and a high of $56.04 and are now at $14.06, 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

