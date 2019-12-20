Carnival Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.44%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.26 to a high of $49.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.31 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $39.92 and a high of $59.24 and are now at $49.19, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 1.13% higher over the past week, respectively.

