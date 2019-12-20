Carnival Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.44%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.26 to a high of $49.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $47.31 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $39.92 to $59.24 and is now at $49.19, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carnival Corp on October 25th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carnival Corp have risen 5.2%. We continue to monitor CCL for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.