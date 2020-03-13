Carnival Corp Up on Heavy Volume in Possible Trend Reversal (CCL)

Carnival Corp's stock is up 7.5% to $16.14 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 16.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 14.7 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carnival Corp and will alert subscribers who have CCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Carnival Corp have traded between a low of $14.70 and a high of $57.69 and are now at $16.22, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.