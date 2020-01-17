Carnival Corp has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (CCL, RCL, NCLH, VAC, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carnival Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 15.7%. Following is Royal Caribbean with a projected earnings growth of 17.7%. Norwegian Cruise ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 18.3%.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a projected earnings growth of 22.2%, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 25.9%.

