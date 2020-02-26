Carnival Corp has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (CCL, NCLH, BEL, RCL, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Carnival Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.15. Following is Norwegian Cruise with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.64. Belmond Ltd-A ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.51.

Royal Caribbean follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.95, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.48.

