Carnival Corp has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (CCL, NCLH, RCL, BEL, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Carnival Corp ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.5%. Following is Norwegian Cruise with a forward earnings yield of 8.9%. Royal Caribbean ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%.

Belmond Ltd-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 5.9%.

