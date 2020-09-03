Carnival Corp Falls 16.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.50 to a high of $24.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 16.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.10 on volume of 13.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Carnival Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.70 and the current low of $22.50 and are currently at $22.63 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carnival Corp and will alert subscribers who have CCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.