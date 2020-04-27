Carnival Corp (CCL) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $12.30

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $11.96 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $12.30. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $12.69 and $13.42.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $7.90 to $56.04 and is now at $12.09, 53% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 13.1%.

Carnival Corp has overhead space with shares priced $12.09, or 84.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $76.44. Carnival Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $39.44.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carnival Corp and will alert subscribers who have CCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.