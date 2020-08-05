Carmax Inc Rises 4.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $73.82 to a high of $75.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $74.48 on volume of 757,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Carmax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.18 and a 52-week low of $37.59 and are now trading 103% above that low price at $76.24 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

