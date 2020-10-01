Carmax Inc Rises 1.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.90 to a high of $88.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $87.85 on volume of 545,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Carmax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.49 and a 52-week low of $57.95 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $89.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Carmax Inc on December 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $90.77. Since that call, shares of Carmax Inc have fallen 3.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.