Carmax Inc has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (KMX, ABG, SAH, AN, LAD)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Carmax Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 75.02. Following is Asbury Auto Grp with a a debt to asset ratio of 68.21. Sonic Automoti-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 66.47.
Autonation Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.39, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.34.
