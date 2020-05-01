Carlisle Cos Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (CSL, ROP, HON, GE, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.8. Following is Roper Technologi with a a beta of 1.0. Honeywell Intl ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.1.

General Electric follows with a a beta of 1.1, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Carlisle Cos Inc and will alert subscribers who have CSL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.