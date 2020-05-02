Carlisle Cos Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (CSL, HON, MMM, ROP, GE)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $67.56. Honeywell Intl is next with a sales per share of $54.60. 3M Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $54.01.

Roper Technologi follows with a sales per share of $46.12, and General Electric rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $14.02.

