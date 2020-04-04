Carlisle Cos Inc has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (CSL, ROP, RAVN, MMM, HON)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 20.3%. Following is Roper Technologi with a projected earnings growth of 19.2%. Raven Industries ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 13.6%.

3M Co follows with a projected earnings growth of 13.3%, and Honeywell Intl rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 12.9%.

