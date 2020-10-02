Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (CSL, HON, RAVN, ROP, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $301,000. Following is Honeywell Intl with a an RPE of $316,000. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $326,000.

Roper Technologi follows with a an RPE of $332,000, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $352,000.

