Carlisle Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (CSL, HON, RAVN, ROP, MMM)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:32am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Carlisle Cos Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $301,000. Following is Honeywell Intl with a an RPE of $316,000. Raven Industries ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $326,000.

Roper Technologi follows with a an RPE of $332,000, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $352,000.

Keywords: lowest revenue per employee carlisle cos inc honeywell intl raven industries roper technologi 3m co

Ticker(s): CSL HON RAVN ROP MMM

